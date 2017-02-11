THE A-FRAME:

There are striking parallels between Bannon's worldview and the perspective of terrorist groups like the Islamic State, which see the world divided in similarly binary terms -- hence their reported enthusiasm for the executive order that Bannon helped author.





A proponent of pseudoscientific theories of history like the "Fourth Turning," Bannon has predicted the coming of another major U.S. war in the Middle East and a military conflict with what he calls an "expansionist China." In interviews during the election campaign, Bannon openly described Trump as a "blunt instrument" for his ideological goals.





A 2014 speech that Bannon delivered to an audience at the Vatican provides a hint of what kind of program he might want to use Trump to achieve. In that address, delivered via teleconference, Bannon called for a revival of the tradition of the "church militant," describing a vague yet apocalyptic threat he claims that Western countries face from both "Islamic jihadist fascism" and their own loss of religious faith.





We're at the very beginning stages of a very brutal and bloody conflict ... to fight for our beliefs against this new barbarity that's starting, that will completely eradicate everything that we've been bequeathed over the last 2,000, 2,500 years.





Now consider how Bannon's hysterical view of history was echoed that same year in a speech by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who issued a similarly vague, yet no less frenzied call to arms:





So let the world know that we are living today in a new era. Whoever was heedless must now be alert. Whoever was sleeping must now awaken. ... You will face tribulation and fierce battle. ... So prepare your arms, and supply yourselves with piety.





Nowhere are these types of ideas particularly popular. While the Islamic State is held up by anti-Muslim activists in the United States as the quintessential expression of Muslim beliefs, in reality the group is deeply loathed in Muslim-majority countries. In the United States, though Trump won the election, his voter base comprised a distinct minority of the electorate. Even among those who did vote for him, few appear to have done so in enthusiasm for the apocalyptic theories of history held by advisers like Bannon.