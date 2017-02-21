February 21, 2017
THAT'S ALWAYS SEEMED THE MOST LIKELY REASON FOR CONCEALING MEDICAL RECORDS:
The New Republic Speculates Trump May Have Syphilis (Jillian Kay Melchior, February 21, 2017, Heat Street)
The New Republic published a speculative piece suggesting that Donald Trump's "bizarre, volatile behavior" might be the result of an STD.Dr. Steven Beutler, an expert in infectious disease, wrote that while "there's a great deal of information I don't have access to," he thinks it's plausible that Trump might have neurosyphilis.
There is nothing more American than our need to believe he'd have to be ill to follow President Bannon's lead.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 21, 2017 7:59 AM