THANKS, W:

"We are getting rid of the income tax. We are doing something that hasn't been done in 100 years. We are moving towards a consumption system, to a cash flow system," Rep. Devin Nunes told the FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney.





This would work by subtracting income from expenses and paying a tax on whatever is left over, he said.





"It's a very simple system, yet it is a dramatic departure from the confusing tax code that we have now," Nunes said.





The system is also more business friendly and would put America ahead of other nations, in his opinion.