THANKS, W:

By Wednesday afternoon, as Leonard Leo returns to his office from a post-announcement huddle at the White House, the mood is cautiously optimistic. "In the first 24 hours," says Mr. Leo, a lawyer advising Mr. Trump on the court, "it appears as though the nominee has been defined very, very well, and that the left has not done a particularly good job of sowing seeds of confusion and doubt. So there is that. But the fact of the matter is that the process can still turn in the other direction."





Mr. Leo is one to know. A decade ago, he helped usher George W. Bush's two Supreme Court appointees, John Roberts and Samuel Alito, to confirmation. Now Mr. Leo is on leave from his day job, as executive vice president of the Federalist Society, to do the same for Judge Gorsuch.