February 1, 2017
THANKS, UR:
U.S. factory activity hits two-year high; private payrolls surge (Lucia Mutikani, 2/01/17, Reuters)
U.S. factory activity accelerated to more than a two-year high in January amid sustained increases in new orders and raw material costs, pointing to a recovery in manufacturing as domestic demand strengthens and the drag from low oil prices ebbs.Other data on Wednesday showed private employers boosted hiring last month. While construction spending slipped in December, the underlying trend remained strong. The signs of momentum in the economy at the start of the year came as Federal Reserve officials resumed their two-day policy meeting.
It would require truly staggering incompetence to screw up the economy that Donald was bequeathed...but apparently we can't rule that out.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2017 11:24 AM