TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

President Obama pushed for a cap-and-trade system -- not the same as a carbon tax but another market-based means for reducing emissions. Environmentally minded conservatives have endorsed cap and trade also, but the Republican House voted no. Whether it objected to cap and trade on policy grounds or because Obama wanted it, we cannot be sure. [...]





A carbon tax would elegantly put strong financial incentives in place to discourage use of fuels that emit greenhouse gases. It also would provide a measure of predictability that companies need for making long-term capital investments -- something government-set renewable energy targets don't do well. Simply put, the targets are not bankable commitments against which green energy companies can get financing.





When companies have to pay for pollution, there's less need for micromanaging laws requiring such items as smokestack scrubbers. In sum, until you get to zero emissions, you are paying.





Less government involvement also means less politics.