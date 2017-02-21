STARTING FROM A FALSE PREMISE:





Historically low interest rates are here to stay, making it much harder for central banks in wealthy countries to prevent and limit recessions in the future, according San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams.





Rates are at best in line with historical norms, but more likely historically high given deflationary pressures.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 21, 2017 1:38 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd