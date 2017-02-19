February 19, 2017
IS KYRIE FLAT OUT TROLLING US? (Michael Pina, 2/17/17, Sports of Earth)
Kyrie Irving appears to believe planet Earth is flat. As in, not the spherical body of mass that legitimate scientists -- along with people who've, like, sailed around the world -- concluded it to be several hundred years ago. When given the opportunity to backtrack and save face, Irving seemingly decided to double down and reiterate his initial sentiment.
Not just the Earth. everything is, until you collapse the wave.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2017 7:56 AM