February 15, 2017
SMOOTH AS THE HANDLE ON A GUN:
Flynn Resignation Stirs Larger Concerns on Capitol Hill (Rebecca Berg, 2/15/17, RCP)
Sen. John McCain, who chairs the Armed Services Committee, warned in a statement that Flynn's resignation "is a troubling indication of the dysfunction" in the current national security operation.At the heart of the problem is a lack of clarity regarding who has been truly calling the shots, McCain elaborated later -- Flynn prior to his resignation? Or Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist who was granted a seat on the elite National Security Council Principals Committee? Perhaps Stephen Miller, the senior policy adviser who was the face of the administration in a slew of news appearances Sunday? Or someone else?"We don't know who's in charge. We don't know who's making the decisions," McCain said. "...Every administration I've dealt with, going back to [President] Reagan, they have a process with national security decision-making, and we know who's in charge. ... Right now we don't know who it is."
