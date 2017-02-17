SHOOT YOUR TV:

If you were following what someone might perhaps carelessly refer to as the mainstream media--CNN, NBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times--you probably saw a president who seemed unhinged, if not outright dangerous.

But if you were following the media that has coalesced around the president more supportively--Infowars, Breitbart, Fox--you saw a president at the peak of his justifiable pride and understandable disdain for the media. Well, the media in that last paragraph.