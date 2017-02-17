February 17, 2017
SHOOT YOUR TV:How You Saw Trump's Press Conference Depends on How You Watched (EMMA GREY ELLIS, 02.16.17, Wired)
If you were following what someone might perhaps carelessly refer to as the mainstream media--CNN, NBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times--you probably saw a president who seemed unhinged, if not outright dangerous.But if you were following the media that has coalesced around the president more supportively--Infowars, Breitbart, Fox--you saw a president at the peak of his justifiable pride and understandable disdain for the media. Well, the media in that last paragraph.
You really have to read what was said to get the full woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown flavor.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 17, 2017 6:05 AM
