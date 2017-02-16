February 16, 2017
SEEMS LIKE SUCH AN ATTRACTIVE JOB...:
Vice Admiral Robert Harward turns down national security adviser job (CBS News, 2/16/17)
Two sources close to the situation confirm Harward Harward demanded his own team, and the White House resisted. Specifically, Mr. Trump told Deputy National Security Adviser K. T. McFarland that she could retain her post, even after the ouster of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Harward refused to keep McFarland as his deputy, and after a day of negotiations over this and other staffing matters, Harward declined to serve as Flynn's replacement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 16, 2017 6:23 PM