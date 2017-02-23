SCIENCE'S WAR ON SCIENCE:

From his lab at the University of Virginia's Centre for Open Science, immunologist Dr Tim Errington runs The Reproducibility Project, which attempted to repeat the findings reported in five landmark cancer studies.





"The idea here is to take a bunch of experiments and to try and do the exact same thing to see if we can get the same results."





You could be forgiven for thinking that should be easy. Experiments are supposed to be replicable.





The authors should have done it themselves before publication, and all you have to do is read the methods section in the paper and follow the instructions.





Sadly nothing, it seems, could be further from the truth.