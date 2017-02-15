RIDICULE IS A WEAPON:

Garry Kasparov





Playing the calm voice of reason isn't my strong suit despite my chess background, but it's important to focus on what matters most so you don't lose track in all the noise and chaos that Trump creates so effortlessly. During the campaign, even during the GOP primary, I wrote extensively about the menacing and, to me, familiar nature of Trump's rhetoric. He used, and continues to use, the language of the strongman. Things are terrible and only he can solve the problems, we are surrounded by enemies and only he can protect you, etc. It's very similar to the framing that Putin and other dictators use to justify their power.





The US president shouldn't need to speak like a tyrant. But Trump's still obsessed with legitimacy; hence his constant falsehoods about overwhelming victory and crowd size. You have an entirely unqualified president with autocratic instincts and dangerous advisers, who is quite possibly compromised by a malign foreign interest. [...]





Alexander Bisley





How about Trump's "Muslim ban"?





Garry Kasparov





There are many levels with which to like or dislike Trump's executive order, and on most of them, I'm a critic. As an immigrant, if not quite a refugee, to the US myself, I'm generally very sympathetic to people forced to flee their homelands, as my family and I escaped ethnic pogroms against Armenians in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 1990.