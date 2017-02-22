February 22, 2017
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
McConnell-linked group to hardliners: It's repeal AND replace (Jonathan Swan David Nather, 2/21/17, Axios)
A political advocacy group with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is sending a message to conservative hardliners: We're repealing and replacing Obamacare, so get used to it.[...]The poll's main findings:Only 17 percent of Americans surveyed -- the poll sampled 1,201 likely voters in 12 Senate battleground states -- think Obamacare should be repealed immediately, while 34 percent think it should be repealed only when a replacement is ready.Even among Republicans, only 33 percent think the law should be repealed immediately, while 56 percent say it should be repealed when a replacement is ready.
The Right is trapped so deep in the bubble they think taking away health care is popular.
