February 2, 2017
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
The GOP's 'Repeal and Replace' Obamacare Is Becoming 'Repair and Fix' (Eric Pianin, February 2, 2017, fISCAL tIMES)
Now that it's clear they still don't have a coherent plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, some Republicans are rethinking their strategy.Instead of vowing to "repeal and replace" Obamacare - a rallying cry that dates back to March 2010, shortly before President Obama signed his historic health care plan for uninsured Americans - many prominent Republicans are now promising to "repair and fix" a program that is growing in popularity and now covers more than 20 million Americans.
