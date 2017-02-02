REFORM, NOT REPEAL:

Now that it's clear they still don't have a coherent plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, some Republicans are rethinking their strategy.





Instead of vowing to "repeal and replace" Obamacare - a rallying cry that dates back to March 2010, shortly before President Obama signed his historic health care plan for uninsured Americans - many prominent Republicans are now promising to "repair and fix" a program that is growing in popularity and now covers more than 20 million Americans.