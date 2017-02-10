RACISM BASED ON LIES ISN'T ALLOWED?:

Judge Brinkema, weighing a legal challenge to the order by the state of Virginia, repeatedly asked why the Trump administration had provided no evidence to support the president's determination that the executive order was necessary. "Courts have been begging you," she said.





The judge said the White House essentially admitted that it overreached when the travel ban was initially applied to green-card holders, who are lawful permanent residents of the U.S. The White House issued a memorandum on Feb. 1 to say the immigration order didn't apply to those people.





Judge Brinkema also read extensively from a statement from former national-security officials who served in Democratic and Republican administrations who said the executive order makes the U.S. less safe and could cause long-term damage to U.S. interests. "I don't have a scintilla of evidence," that counters that statement, she said.





There are "all kinds of defects in the record at this point," the judge said.





Judge Brinkema also said there was "strong, colorable evidence" that the intent of Mr. Trump's order was discriminatory.