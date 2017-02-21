February 21, 2017

QUOTA QUEENERY:

Iowa senator wants political balance among university professors (Brianne Pfannenstiel,  Feb. 20, 2017, Des Moines Register)

A bill in the Iowa Senate seeks to achieve greater political diversity among professors at the state's Board of Regents universities. Senate File 288 would institute a hiring freeze until the number of registered Republicans and Democrats on the university faculty fall within 10 percent of each other.

Posted by at February 21, 2017 12:16 PM

  

« GREATEST WAR EVER: | Main