February 21, 2017
QUOTA QUEENERY:
Iowa senator wants political balance among university professors (Brianne Pfannenstiel, Feb. 20, 2017, Des Moines Register)
A bill in the Iowa Senate seeks to achieve greater political diversity among professors at the state's Board of Regents universities. Senate File 288 would institute a hiring freeze until the number of registered Republicans and Democrats on the university faculty fall within 10 percent of each other.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 21, 2017 12:16 PM