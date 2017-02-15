PRESIDENT PENCE HAS A RING TO IT:

Immediately after his election win in November, the odds of Trump staying in the Oval Office for four years were 3/1, indicating a 25% chance he'd leave early. Now a little more than three weeks into his tenure, the odds have been slashed to 11/10, putting a 47% chance that he'll resign or be impeached.





"It's all about supply and demand and punters have been backing it and we've forced to cut the odds accordingly," Ladbrokes spokesperson Jessica Bridge said.





"As every day goes by, there's a new Donald Trump controversy and punters are putting two and two together and backing him to leave," she said.