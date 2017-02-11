PRESIDENT BANNON VS THE ECONOMY:





The study by the market research firm Hopper compared numbers from the final two weeks of the Obama administration with the first two weeks of the Trump administration. Flight searches dropped in 94 of 122 countries in the study, with the notable exception of Russia, where flight searches to the U.S. rose 88% in that period.





To see if other factors played a role in the drop, Hopper compared flight searches for the same four weeks last year and found searches declined only 1.8% between the two comparable two-week periods, said Patrick Surry, chief data scientist for Hopper.





"It's hard to see any other short-term significant events that could be related" to the drop, he said. "It does seem a pretty strong association."





Business travel bookings in the U.S. dropped 3.4% in the week after the travel ban was enacted compared with the previous week, according to the Global Business Travel Assn., the trade group for the world's travel managers.





The group estimates that the drop amounted to a $185-million loss in business travel bookings. Like Hopper, GBTA studied the booking data for the same time last year and found no significant drop.





Michael W. McCormick, executive director and chief operating officer of the GBTA, attributed the decline to confusion and uncertainty among travelers. "The net effect was that business travel bookings were delayed or canceled," he said.