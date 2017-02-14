PRESIDENT BANNON IS NOT AMUSED:

The Breitbart sources said Priebus was brought into the White House for his connections to Capitol Hill, and is therefore responsible for the slow pace of Cabinet confirmations and the early reluctance by GOP lawmakers to tackle Trump's big-ticket initiatives.





And they blamed Priebus for the damaging leaks coming out of the White House. One unnamed Breitbart source described the leakers as a network of "sleeper cells" and said that Priebus knows who the offenders are but has refused to do anything about them.





"All of this could derail Trump's presidency if he doesn't fix it soon, and quickly bring in someone new as Chief of Staff who can smooth out the rocky start and get things back on track sooner rather than later," Boyle wrote.



