PRAY FOR THE VICE-PRESIDENT'S HEALTH:

Mr. Trump's lists -- the second one added 10 names, including that of Judge Gorsuch -- leaned on recommendations from two conservative groups, the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation. Both lists were compiled by Donald F. McGahn, Mr. Trump's longtime election lawyer and now the White House counsel. [...]





Mr. Pence, the official said, was particularly engaged in the selection process. [...]





Judge Gorsuch emerged from the interviews as a strong contender, partly because of his intellectual polish and partly because of support from other candidates.





"If not you, who?" they were asked, an official said. "Most of them said Gorsuch. Kethledge went on about him for three or four minutes." [...]





Mr. Trump's team is already looking down the road, weighing the choices should Justice Anthony M. Kennedy decide to step down. Judge Kethledge would be a leading candidate, an official said, and so would Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the Federal Appeals Court in Washington.





Both judges, like Judge Gorsuch, once served as law clerks to Justice Kennedy.