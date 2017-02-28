February 28, 2017
PLEASE, HAMMER, DON'T HURT HIM:
Trump accuses Obama of orchestrating a campaign of leaks and protests (David Gilbert on Feb 28, 2017, Vice)
In an interview with Fox News' Fox and Friends show, which aired Tuesday morning, Trump accused Obama and his "people" of organizing the waves of protest which have come to symbolize the first month of his administration. He also claimed they were behind the unprecedented leaking of classified information to the media, which the president has strongly criticized in recent weeks.
For a guy who calls everyone else losers, he has a strange propensity for claiming others are treating him like a prison wife.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 28, 2017 9:16 AM