PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:

Exports of wheat, barley and sunflower oil are at or near all-time highs, part of an agricultural revival that began to take hold in 2013. The industry's rise coincides with declines in export mainstays such as steel and iron ore, which are produced largely in the nation's east and have suffered amid the conflict there with Russian-backed insurgents. Trade data due Tuesday are set to underline the shift.





Agriculture has become "a locomotive of the Ukrainian economy," central bank Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said in an interview. "The numbers are really stunning."