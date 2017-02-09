February 9, 2017
PIG, MEET POKE:
Conservatives Urge Speedup Of Health Law Repeal, Dismiss Calls For Caution (Julie Rovner, February 8, 2017, Kaiser Health News)
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, one of the leading conservative voices in that chamber, said he will vigorously oppose efforts for Republicans to wait until they have a plan ready to replace the law before they repeal it. "There is a lot less agreement about what comes next," he said. "If we load down the repeal bill with what comes next, it's harder to get both of them passed."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 9, 2017 2:27 PM