ORDINARY GERMANS:

A top government watchdog said today that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials may have violated a court order at Dulles Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban.





The issue came up when Sen. Cory Booker asked John Roth, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, whether deliberately ignoring a court order would mean CBP officials had violated it.





"That's my understanding as a lawyer," Roth replied, in testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee. "Obviously it would have to be intentional, that is, knowing that fact, that a court order existed, and choosing not to follow that court order, I think that's correct."