February 5, 2017
OR, AS WE CALL IT HERE IN NEW ENGLAND...:
Brady leads biggest comeback, Patriots win 34-28 in OT (BARRY WILNER, Feb. 5, 2017, AP)
Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports, let alone Super Bowl history, lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the game's first overtime finish.The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White's 2-yard touchdown run in overtime beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday night.Brady, the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings, guided the Patriots (17-2) through a tiring Atlanta defense for fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 6-yard pass to Danny Amendola and a 1-yard run by White, which came with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. White ran for the first 2-pointer and Amendola did the deed with a reception on the second.Brady finished 43 for 62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns.
...just another game.
