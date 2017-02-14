February 14, 2017
ONE DOWN...:
Trump national security aide Flynn resigns over Russian contacts (Steve Holland and John Walcott, 2/14/17, Reuters)
Flynn's resignation came hours after it was reported that the Justice Department had warned the White House weeks ago that Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail for contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump took power on Jan. 20.Flynn's departure was a sobering development in Trump's young presidency, a 24-day period during which his White House has been repeatedly distracted by miscues and internal dramas.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2017 5:21 AM