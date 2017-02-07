February 7, 2017

INGREDIENTS

Cooking spray or olive oil

2 eggs

1 Tbsp milk

1 Tbsp grated cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp finely chopped red bell pepper

1 teaspoon finely chopped chives or green onion greens

Pinch salt

Pinch of black pepper









METHOD





1 Spray the inside of a large, microwave-safe mug lightly with cooking oil spray, or coat the inside of the mug with olive oil.





2 Crack 2 eggs into the mug, add 1 tablespoon of milk, and beat with a fork.





3 Add grated cheese and other extras such as chopped red bell pepper or chives. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Stir with a fork until well mixed.





4 Microwave and stir in 20 to 30 second increments: Microwave for 30 second on high. Remove from microwave and stir with a fork.





Return to the microwave and cook for another 20 to 30 seconds. (Whether it's 20 or 30 depends on the power of your microwave, you may need to experiment to see what times work best for your situtation.)





You'll see patches of firm cooked egg mixture beginning to form. Remove and stir again.





Return to the microwave and cook for another 20 to 30 seconds or until the omelette has set.