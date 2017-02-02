February 2, 2017
OBOOMA:
Initial jobless claims have been below 300,000 for 100 weeks (Elena Holodny, 2/02/17, Business Insider)
Initial jobless claims, which count the number of people who applied for unemployment insurance for the first time in the past week, fell to 246,000, making 100 straight weeks the reading has been below the 300,000 mark.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2017 9:04 AM
