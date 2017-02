OBAMA LITE:

One of al-Qaida's most senior leaders has been killed by a US drone strike in north-west Syria, jihadi leaders have said.





Abu al-Khayr al-Masri - who has been part of the global jihadi organisation for three decades and was a son-in-law of its founder, Osama bin Laden - was killed on Sunday when a missile fired from a drone hit the small car in which he was travelling. Masri had also been a close aide to al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, a fellow Egyptian.