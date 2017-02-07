NOT THE ONION? (profanity alert):

After the election, Belichick dissembled on the question of his Trump letter: I write letters to lots of people, some of my best friends are Democrats, et cetera. Brady has refused to speak on the topic of Trump, beyond saying that being friends with someone doesn't mean you have to agree with everything they do. Disgusted by this display, I did not watch the Patriots for the first time in almost two decades. Their first game post-election, they lost to the Seahawks and a friend texted, "Is it wrong to be happy?" We wanted desperately for Belichick and Brady to know how much they had hurt us and I still want that because I still hurt. Their cowardice will never be forgotten, nor should it. "How can I forgive them?" I whined, via text, to my friend from home who works for a Democratic congressman from California. "Church and State homey," he texted back, "don't sweat it." [...]





If I remain disappointed in Brady and Belichick, it is for the same reason that I remain disappointed in white American men everywhere. A union man and a class traitor, respectively (Belichick is the only coach not in the union), Brady and Bill serve at the behest of the local potentate, no more independent of mind or intelligence than one of Louis XIV's personal tailors.