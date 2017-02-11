February 11, 2017
NOT THE ONION:
At FDR's 'Little White House,' a portrait of Trump's starkly different worldview (Patrik Jonsson, 2/11/17, CS Monitor)
"There have only been a handful of true 'regime shifts' in American political history, and perhaps the biggest one was FDR," says Brandon Weichert, a geopolitical analyst and founder of the Weichert Report, in Alexandria, Va. "We are seeing one now with Trump. And it does come at a dark time. The elites don't understand this dark vision, because to them the world is great.""It's important to remember that every president is a product of their times."For FDR, that meant engagement.He championed trade deals that lowered tariffs and helped liberalize global trade. He pushed for United States membership in the World Court. And he played a crucial role in founding the United Nations after World War II.Roosevelt used his inauguration to proclaim "that the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself - nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance."In a 1940 fireside chat, Roosevelt exhorted:There are many among us who closed their eyes, from lack of interest or lack of knowledge; honestly and sincerely thinking that the many hundreds of miles of salt water made the American Hemisphere so remote that the people of North and Central and South America could go on living in the midst of their vast resources without reference to, or danger from, other continents of the world.At his inauguration, Trump spoke of American "carnage." With his executive powers, Trump has sought to build up America's natural barriers, abandoning the Pacific trade deal, moving toward building a Mexico border wall, and trying to temporarily keep out citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.
We yield to no one in our contempt for Donald, but to contrast him with FDR on the issues that make him particularly appalling is completely dishonest and requires ignoring, as this article does:
*FDR's refusal to help pass anti-lynching laws
*The intentional Jim Crow elements of various New Deal programs, starting with excluding farm workers (65% of the black workforce) from Social Security
*The internment of Japanese-Americans
*The racism that led to Pearl Harbor
*Restrictions on Jewish refugees from Nazism and his advocacy of the Bowman plan to spread Jews out across the world as thinly as possible.
*His collaboration with Stalin and rescue of the regime
*The Morgenthau Plan
The problem with Donald is that he is too much like FDR, not that he is dissimilar.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 11, 2017 9:49 PM