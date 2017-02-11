NOT THE ONION:





"There have only been a handful of true 'regime shifts' in American political history, and perhaps the biggest one was FDR," says Brandon Weichert, a geopolitical analyst and founder of the Weichert Report, in Alexandria, Va. "We are seeing one now with Trump. And it does come at a dark time. The elites don't understand this dark vision, because to them the world is great."





"It's important to remember that every president is a product of their times."





For FDR, that meant engagement.





He championed trade deals that lowered tariffs and helped liberalize global trade. He pushed for United States membership in the World Court. And he played a crucial role in founding the United Nations after World War II.





Roosevelt used his inauguration to proclaim "that the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself - nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance."





In a 1940 fireside chat, Roosevelt exhorted:





There are many among us who closed their eyes, from lack of interest or lack of knowledge; honestly and sincerely thinking that the many hundreds of miles of salt water made the American Hemisphere so remote that the people of North and Central and South America could go on living in the midst of their vast resources without reference to, or danger from, other continents of the world.





At his inauguration, Trump spoke of American "carnage." With his executive powers, Trump has sought to build up America's natural barriers, abandoning the Pacific trade deal, moving toward building a Mexico border wall, and trying to temporarily keep out citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.