NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS (self-reference alert)

Miami Beach detectives are investigating after several people came outside Sunday to find that their cars at swastikas etched on them. [...]





Doug Eaton said his wife was leaving for the gym when she discovered that there was a swastika drawn on the hood of their Range Rover.





"Obviously, it was to offend our neighbors," said Eaton, who isn't Jewish. "They didn't know we weren't Jewish, but a majority of the neighborhood is Jewish and it was designed to offend them. It's a very offensive sign." [...]





The vandalism comes at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise. In the last two months, more than 50 Jewish Community Centers in 26 states and one Canadian province received a total of 68 bomb threats over the phone, according to the JCC Association of North America.