February 27, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS (self-reference alert)
Miami Beach residents find swastikas etched on their cars (DAVID J. NEAL AND CARLI TEPROFF, 2/27/17, Miami Herald)
Miami Beach detectives are investigating after several people came outside Sunday to find that their cars at swastikas etched on them. [...]Doug Eaton said his wife was leaving for the gym when she discovered that there was a swastika drawn on the hood of their Range Rover."Obviously, it was to offend our neighbors," said Eaton, who isn't Jewish. "They didn't know we weren't Jewish, but a majority of the neighborhood is Jewish and it was designed to offend them. It's a very offensive sign." [...]The vandalism comes at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise. In the last two months, more than 50 Jewish Community Centers in 26 states and one Canadian province received a total of 68 bomb threats over the phone, according to the JCC Association of North America.
Happen to have been there for a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday and it was sad to see armed security in front of the temple, but obviously necessary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2017 12:18 PM