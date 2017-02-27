NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Mr Perez hails from a family of immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Mr Ellison is a black Muslim and Ms Brazile is a black Catholic. The ethnic background of the top brass of the DNC reflect what could become the party's biggest source of strength: their popularity in Latino, black and other minority communities. "We need a chair who can not only take the fight to Donald Trump, but make sure that we talk about our positive message of inclusion and opportunity and talk to that big tent of the Democratic Party," said Mr Perez in a speech to the more than 400 members of the DNC. He presented himself as the leader who can help the party overcome its "crisis of confidence, a crisis of relevance".