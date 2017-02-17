NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The question was a softball, lobbed slow over the plate. President Trump whiffed. Hard.





"Forty-eight bomb threats have been made against Jewish centers all across the country in the last couple of weeks," a reporter from an Orthodox magazine said. "There are people who are committing anti-Semitic acts, or are threatening to --"





Trump interrupted. "Okay, sit down," he said before going on to call himself the "least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen in your entire life."





What Trump did not do was condemn anti-Semitism. [...]





2. He Doesn't Want To Offend Actual Anti-Semites





On MSNBC, Chuck Todd suggested that Trump was afraid of offending the anti-Semites. Asking why Trump hadn't condemned anti-Semitism, Todd said: "Could it be because some of the president's supporters aren't as welcoming as he is, and the president doesn't want to insult or criticize them? ... Could it be that the president needs and welcomes [the] support of the 'alt-right'?"