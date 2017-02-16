NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League decried President Donald Trump's brusque treatment of a reporter who asked about a spike in anti-Semitic incidents and challenged him to offer an explicit condemnation of anti-Semitism.





"It is honestly mind-boggling why President Trump prefers to shout down a reporter or brush this off as a political distraction," Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's national director, said in a statement posted on Twitter. [...]





Jake Turx of Ami Magazine had asked Trump at a news conference Thursday about a recent spike in anti-Semitic incidents, particularly a wave of bomb threats called in to Jewish community centers.





Trump interrupted Turx, called him a liar and treated the question as if Turx had asked Trump if he was an anti-Semite, although Turx had prefaced his question by emphatically saying he did not believe Trump was an anti-Semite.