February 20, 2017
NO INTEREST IN PEACE, JUST APARTHEID:
Netanyahu spurned secret peace offer: Ex-officials (Al Jazeera, 2/19/17)
The revelation, first reported by the Haaretz daily, was in apparent contradiction to Benjamin Netanyahu's stated goal of involving regional Arab powers in resolving Israel's conflict with the Palestinians. [...]According to two former Obama administration officials, Kerry proposed regional recognition of Israel as a Jewish state - a key Netanyahu demand - alongside a renewal of peace talks with the Palestinians with the support of the Arab countries.Netanyahu rejected the offer, which would have required a significant pull-out from occupied land, saying he would not be able to garner enough support for it in his right-wing coalition government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 20, 2017 5:25 AM