NIXON WITHOUT KISSINGER:

Trump also used the exchange to vent about his personal fixations, including his belief that the United States is being taken advantage of by China and international bodies like NATO, the official said.





At one point, Trump declared that the French can continue protecting NATO, but that the U.S. "wants our money back," the official said, adding that Trump seemed to be "obsessing over money."





"It was a difficult conversation, because he talks like he's speaking publicly," the official said. "It's not the usual way heads of state speak to each other. He speaks with slogans, and the conversation was not completely organized."





The revelations about the unconventional call are only the latest in a series of leaked accounts of Trump's calls with foreign leaders that are generating increasing doubts about the new president's style of diplomacy at a time of global uncertainty. Diplomats and politicians across the spectrum and around the world are worried that Trump's seemingly unstructured and personality-driven approach to dealing with foreign leaders risks alienating traditional allies and emboldening foes.