NIHILIST IN CHIEF:

Why has the Trump campaign taken as its new head a self-described Leninist?

I met Steve Bannon--the executive director of Breitbart.com who's now become the chief executive of the Trump campaign, replacing the newly resigned Paul Manafort--at a book party held in his Capitol Hill townhouse on Nov. 12, 2013. We were standing next to a picture of his daughter, a West Point graduate, who at the time was a lieutenant in the 101 Airborne Division serving in Iraq. The picture was notable because she was sitting on what was once Saddam Hussein's gold throne with a machine gun on her lap. "I'm very proud of her," Bannon said.





Then we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a "populist" or an "American nationalist," as so many think of him today. "I'm a Leninist," Bannon proudly proclaimed.





Shocked, I asked him what he meant.





"Lenin," he answered, "wanted to destroy the state, and that's my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today's establishment." Bannon was employing Lenin's strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.