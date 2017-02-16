MISUNDERSTANDING REPUBLICAN INSTITUTIONS:





Unelected intelligence analysts work for the president, not the other way around. Far too many Trump critics appear not to care that these intelligence agents leaked highly sensitive information to the press -- mostly because Trump critics are pleased with the result. "Finally," they say, "someone took a stand to expose collusion between the Russians and a senior aide to the president!" It is indeed important that someone took such a stand. But it matters greatly who that someone is and how they take their stand. Members of the unelected, unaccountable intelligence community are not the right someone, especially when they target a senior aide to the president by leaking anonymously to newspapers the content of classified phone intercepts, where the unverified, unsubstantiated information can inflict politically fatal damage almost instantaneously.





Actually, they work for us, as does the president. The notion that these unelected officials should be privy to any information that the public is not--nevermind evidence that other unelected officials are working with our enemies--is deeply bizarre.





If Donald's extensive contacts with Russia and repeatedly expressed adoration of Putin are unrelated and the latter just a matter of innocent idiocy, rather than corruption, then expose all the information and explain it, as Hillary did with her private emails.









Worried that the information might be compromised or leaked, U.S. intelligence officials have been keeping some sensitive items from President Trump, current and former officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.





If he's a genuine threat to national security then our elected Congress can remove him.





















Related articles Six myths about national security intelligence (businessinsider.com)



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 16, 2017 6:40 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd