February 9, 2017
JUST HAGGLING OVER THE PRICE:
Melania Trump's "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to profit (The Economist, Feb 9th 2017)
Kellyanne Conway Promotes Ivanka Trump Brand, Raising Ethics Concerns (RICHARD PÉREZ-PEÑA and RACHEL ABRAMS, FEB. 9, 2017, NY Times)The lawsuit, filed in a court in Manhattan, argues that some lurid and inaccurate allegations about the first lady, which were reported by the Daily Mail last August and later retracted, had cost her $150m in lost money-making opportunities.Without referring explicitly to Mrs Trump's position as first lady, the lawsuit implied that that was the basis for the claim. It argued that Mrs Trump had "the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ... to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world".
"Go buy Ivanka's stuff is what I would say," Ms. Conway, whose title is counselor to the president, said in an interview with Fox News. "I'm going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today everybody, you can find it online."Federal ethics rules state that an employee of the government's executive branch "shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity." Legal experts said Ms. Conway appeared to have violated those rules.
Pentagon Looking to Rent Space At Trump Tower (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, February 8, 2017)
The United States military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City.
