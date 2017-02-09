MAYBE MERKEL AND ABE COULD SURRENDER AGAIN?:

Lawyers and public relation experts are advising their S&P 500 clients to take a leaf from the US president's media playbook and find ways to deliver Mr Trump news he can claim as personal victories.





"People have understood that Donald likes to win and they need to play into that," said another lawyer, who worked for Mr Trump during a high-profile bankruptcy case in the 1990s. "The basic strategy is to look at whether you have made an announcement in the past that you can rehash" to align with the president's election promises.