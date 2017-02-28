February 28, 2017
MAYBE IT'S ONE OF THEM THERE "SELF-LOATHING JEWS"!:
Trump reportedly said JCC threats may be trying to 'make others look bad' (JTA AND TIMES OF ISRAEL, February 28, 2017)
US President Donald Trump reportedly said that a wave of threats against Jewish communal institutions may be a false flag.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish and a Democrat, described a meeting of state attorney generals and Trump on Tuesday to a BuzzFeed reporter.Trump called the wave of bomb threats in recent weeks forcing the evacuation of nearly 100 Jewish community centers and other institutions countrywide as "reprehensible," Shapiro said. But the US president also added: "Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people - or to make others - look bad," according to Shapiro's account.
Only the fact that he's such a nitwit prevents thinking he's purely malevolent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 28, 2017 4:54 PM