MAYBE IT'S ONE OF THEM THERE "SELF-LOATHING JEWS"!:

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that a wave of threats against Jewish communal institutions may be a false flag.





Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish and a Democrat, described a meeting of state attorney generals and Trump on Tuesday to a BuzzFeed reporter.





Trump called the wave of bomb threats in recent weeks forcing the evacuation of nearly 100 Jewish community centers and other institutions countrywide as "reprehensible," Shapiro said. But the US president also added: "Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people - or to make others - look bad," according to Shapiro's account.