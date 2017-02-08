February 8, 2017
MAYBE IT'S NOT VENEREAL?:
Trump says he's sleeping 4-5 hours a night (AP, 2/07/17)
President Donald Trump says he's working "long hours" and frequently only gets about four or five hours of sleep a night.
Sleep, Performance, and Public Safety (Healthy Sleep)
The demands and expectations of our modern society have placed increasing demands on our time, and more than ever people are making up for those demands by cutting back on sleep.At the same time, it is becoming increasingly clear that the cost of insufficient sleep is much higher than most people recognize.Scientific research is revealing, for example, how sleep loss, and even poor-quality sleep, can lead to an increase in errors at the workplace, decreased productivity, and accidents that cost both lives and resources. Awareness can help you improve your sleep habits and in turn your safety.
