MANAGING BUSINESS BETTER:

[T]he administrators of a smaller, California-based insurer -- Molina Healthcare -- managed to turn a modest profit in the early years of the health law. How did they do it?





"We understood the demographics of the people that we're serving a little better," says Dr. J. Mario Molina, CEO of Molina Healthcare, "because we've been doing it for so long." [...]





In 1994, David Molina started his health insurance company, focusing on getting care to patients on Medicaid -- government health insurance for the poor and disabled.





That is what positioned Molina Healthcare to move into the Obamacare marketplaces so smoothly, Mario Molina says -- most people who signed up for Obamacare plans are low-income.





"It's a different population most insurance companies haven't been interested in," he says.





For example, transportation is an issue for his company's customers. They often take the bus to medical appointments, he says, so would rather see a doctor close to home, than at an academic hospital 30 miles away.