KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Trump tower promoter's criminal record was concealed by feds : Years before Felix Sater helped lead the development of a Fort Lauderdale condo-hotel, he pleaded guilty in a massive stock fraud, but his case was sealed by the court -- and investors. (Michael Sallah, 2/01/12, Miami Herald)

http://www.miamiherald.com/latest-news/article1940936.html

When Felix Sater and his partners launched a plan to put up a Trump tower in Fort Lauderdale -- luring scores of investors -- he had already been charged in an explosive securities scam with New York mob figures.





He had pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing in the $40 million swindle.





But investors in the Trump tower never knew. [...]





Born in the former Soviet Union and raised in New York, Sater began his rise in financial circles as a young stock broker in the 1990s.