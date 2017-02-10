February 10, 2017
KEEP THE REFUGEES; DEPORT THE NATIVES:
Threats against judges in immigration ban cases leads to increased security (Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz and Ariane de Vogue, CNN)
Threats against more than one judge involved in legal challenges to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration have prompted federal and local law enforcement agencies to temporarily increase security protection for some of them, according to law enforcement officials. [...]The threats come as Trump continues his verbal criticisms of judges -- something that has drawn concern from former law enforcement officials and others who fear that public officials should not target a specific judge, and instead base their criticism more broadly on a court's ruling.
