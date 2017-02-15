JUST ANOTHER FAILED TRUMP ENTERPRISE:





Melania Trump is secretly miserable as the nation's first lady, according to a new report.





Trump is "struggling with the realities of her new role and the scrutiny that comes with it," US Weekly reported in its latest issue, citing family sources.





"Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up," a family source said. "She is miserable." [...]





President Trump's team recently insisted that she come to Washington and help give her husband a PR boost by attending the traditional first lady tours at the White House and pose for photos.





"She was told, 'All you need to do is show up on one day and take photos,'" a Trump family source said. Melania declined, however.