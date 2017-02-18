JUST A MAN OF THE (SPECIAL) PEOPLE:

Turning to a longtime club member that night, he said: "We were just talking about who we [are] going to pick for the FCC, who [are] we going to pick for this, who we gonna accept -- boy, can you give me some recommendations?"





The supportive crowd ate it up as the relaxed Trump, in his element, gave them a close-up view of how he was setting up the government. "You are the special people," he told the crowd of about 100 members, who mingled around a sushi station served by a waiter wearing a camouflage "Make America Great Again" cap.