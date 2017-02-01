JONES ISN'T THEIR BEST PLAYER (profanity alert):

When Belichick prepares for his next opponent, he studies their players and the signature plays of those players, not just the design of their offense. On Sunday, Belichick won't regard Julio Jones solely as a Z receiver, the way Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers curiously treated him. If you were just an average NFL Z receiver, then a cornerback like Green Bay's LaDarius Gunter could handle you man-to-man in a critical play of the NFC championship game. But attach a meaningful name like Julio Jones to that position and what sane person would allow Gunter to cover man-to-man on an island? Looks good on a blackboard, just not on the field. (Sorry, Dom, that call is still bothering me.)





Belichick doesn't take away what the opponent does best, but what their individual players do best. It's a subtle but crucial difference. He personally breaks down every offensive player to understand their strengths within their team's scheme. Then, he matches the talents of New England's defensive players to whatever system he's created for that week. Did you ever wonder why former nose tackle Vince Wilfork lined up over the right tackle in certain Patriots games? For years, Wilfork was Belichick's best run stopper. Whenever New England's opponent loved running the ball to its right, guess where it made the most sense to stick Wilfork? Fairly simple, yet not often done.